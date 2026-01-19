Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 19 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday headed for Davos in Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, 2026, scheduled from January 19 to 23. The Chief Minister will attend the annual meeting in Davos and take part in the five-day conference, representing Assam before global industrialists, economists, chief executive officers of multinational companies, and leaders of the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, and the World Trade Organisation.

With his participation, Chief Minister Sarma will become the first Assamese to take part in the WEF.

He will also use the WEF to explain governance reforms, industrial growth plans, and technology-driven development shaping Assam's growth. It may be noted that the Central government has given Assam the opportunity to represent the country at the WEF alongside other leading states of the nation. In the past, India's developed states usually represented the country at this business summit.

This year, the Central government has extended the opportunity to Assam for the first time.

The conference, attended by prominent world leaders from several countries, offers them the platform to present their views effectively and attract renowned global investors.

Following the successful conclusion of Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit, expectations run high that the Chief Minister's participation in the WEF will significantly influence investment and economic prospects in Assam.

During the conference, CM Sarma will present various development initiatives focused on inclusive growth and the digital revolution. India's rapid economic growth has drawn global attention, and Assam, being one of the fast-paced and promising states has earned national and international attention.

With notable advances in key sectors, Chief Minister Sarma will seek to highlight Assam's progress on the global stage.

CM Sarma will take part in more than 17 meetings at the WEF and sign several memorandam of understanding.

He will engage in several forward-looking discussions on themes like securing a future-ready workforce for the next industrial era, travel and tourism- a potential 10 trillion dollar destination, health and healthcare, etc.

He will also present Assam's industrial progress, investment opportunities, and key success stories as part of India's broader economic transformation.

Founded in 1971, the WEF operates as a non-profit organisation. Recognised as one of the most influential business conferences worldwide, it aims to strengthen global economic growth through geopolitics, education and technology, financial policy, and investment.

Along with India, nearly fifty countries will take part in the conference. Assam's participation is expected to open new paths for investment, launch new projects like semiconductor initiatives, and create employment opportunities for the younger generation, thereby benefiting the state across multiple fronts. (ANI)

