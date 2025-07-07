Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 7 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday chaired a review meeting at the DC Office, Kokrajhar with District Commissioner and other key officials of BTR to assess the progress of welfare schemes in Kokrajhar, Baukhungri, Dotma, Gossaigaon and Parbatjhora constituencies.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister took stock of the preparations put in place in the district for the successful implementation of Orunodoi 3.0, Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhijan, Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan (CMAAA) and Eti Koli Duti Paat.

Also Read | 16th National Census: India Gears Up for First-Ever Digital Census in 2027 With Caste Data, Self-Enumeration Features.

It may be noted that in the Kokrajhar district, 60 thousand beneficiaries were covered under Orunodoi. However, this number will be increased to 1.40 lakh under Orunodoi 3.0.

CM Sarma asked the district functionaries to take all measures to complete the selection process expeditiously. Chief Minister Sarma, while reviewing the implementation of CMAAA, took stock of the number of applications received under the scheme, including the Monitoring Committee's selection of the applicants. He also took stock of the bank linkage of the applicants who applied under CMAAA. Taking review of Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhijan, the Chief Minister said that under the scheme, 1.5 lakh women will benefit in the district. He also took stock of 'Eti Koli Duti Paat' and stated that under the scheme, as many as seven thousand employees will benefit.

Also Read | Do Voters Not Need To Submit Required Documents To Ensure Their Names in Voters' List During Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls in Bihar? EC Fact-Checks Mallikarjun Kharge, Terms His Claims 'Misleading'.

The Chief Minister also took stock of the distribution of ration cards in the district.

He said that in the district, as many as 60 thousand new beneficiaries across five constituencies will be given these cards. He also asked the concerned functionaries to complete the administrative processes before 15 August 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)