Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 3 (ANI): Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on Thursday met Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati and briefed him on the Higher Education department's current initiatives, projects, policies and future roadmap for Assam.

Minister Dr Pegu apprised the Governor of the steps undertaken so far to bring all universities into full alignment with the provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The meeting underscored the government's focused approach to usher in a new era of academic transformation rooted in quality, inclusivity, and global competitiveness.

Governor Acharya appreciated the department's efforts and said that with the right kind of initiatives, Assam can evolve into a hub of higher education.

He also hailed the State government's efforts in strengthening the academic ecosystem as a launch pad for the state's expeditious development.

During the meeting, Dr Pegu drew the attention of the Governor to the detailed roadmap of the government for curriculum restructuring in line with the existing and emerging multidisciplinary learning frameworks, faculty development, and digital enablement; all aimed at ensuring that Assam's higher education institutions meet the benchmarks set by the NEP 2020.

Acharya reiterated Raj Bhavan's continued support in ensuring that the vision of NEP 2020 is realised in letter and spirit.

He also reiterated for a robust academic ecosystem, which empowers students, equips educators, and becomes helpful in elevating Assam's standing on the national and global education map. (ANI)

