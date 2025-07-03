Indore July 3: A 25-year-old man who was accused of kidnapping and raping a minor girl in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district was thrashed by a group of people and later died, a police official said on Thursday. The incident occurred on the midnight of June 1 and June 2 under the jurisdiction of Chandan Nagar police station in the district. The man was handed over to the police in an injured state, following which he was sent to the hospital. Later, he was discharged by June 2 evening, and then he died, the police added.

Chandan Nagar Police Station in charge, Indramani Patel said, "On June 1-June 2 midnight, a family reached the police station to lodge a complaint that a man living in their neighbourhood probably took away their minor daughter. Acting on the complaint, a case was registered of abduction. Later, the people of the locality searched and found that a man kept the girl locked in a room. The crowd then caught him, beat him up and handed him over to the police in an injured state. After which, he was sent to the hospital." Dhar Shocker: Woman Raped After Husband ‘Sells’ Her to Friend for INR 50,000 To Pay Off Debt in Madhya Pradesh.

"The kidnapper was identified as Vishnu (25). He was discharged from the hospital and then died on July 2 evening at his home," Patel said. The officer further added that there were injury marks of sticks on his body, and there were no major wounds, though he had internal injuries. The cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report. "Statement of the minor was recorded and she stated about rape. A case was registered under a section of the POCSO Act and others against the man, who died," he added. Sagar Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Nephew Sleeping in Courtyard With Crowbar Over Old Dispute in Madhya Pradesh, Arrested.

When asked about action against those who beat up the accused, the officer said, "The PM (post-mortem) report is awaited. Since the accused was discharged from the hospital and then he died, the cause of death will be investigated. There were around eight to ten people of the locality who thrashed the accused. After the short PM report, the reason for the death will be known and then we will take further action into the matter."

