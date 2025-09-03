Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 3 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya addressed the 12th convocation of Down Town University on Wednesday and called upon educational institutions to help build the character of the students through a balance of modern knowledge and traditional values.

Appreciating the university's achievements, the Governor highlighted its dynamic nature, reflected in the 278 MoUs signed at national and international levels, according to the press release.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor acknowledged the rapid expansion and development of higher education institutions across the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasised, "Indian institutions are now finding their rightful place in global rankings, and Indian graduates are excelling in renowned academic, research, and commercial arenas."

Governor Acharya urged students to expand their potential on national and global platforms through hard work and encouraged faculty members to innovate in teaching and learning practices to inspire students toward innovation and venture into scientific discoveries that meet societal needs.

The Governor highlighted, "The importance of experiential learning, emphasising that at least 20 per cent of the teaching should be imparted outside the classroom in project mode. He stressed the significance of youth power, skill development, and technology in shaping the nation's future, while also emphasising the need for ethics, discipline, and a spirit of service."

According to the press release, a D.Sc.degree was conferred on Dr. Randeep Guleria and a D.Litt. degree was conferred on Dr. Sri Sri Pitambar Dev Goswami. A total of 1417 undergraduates, 419 post-graduates and 22 PhD students received degrees at the convocation.

The Governor said that Convocation Day is a sacred moment for educational institutions, teachers, and students alike. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the students and expressed gratitude to their parents, teachers, and research supervisors for their guidance and support.

He also noted that excellence is a result of collective efforts, and the university's stature today is a testament to the combined efforts of its fraternity. (ANI)

