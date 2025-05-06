Guwahati, May 6 (PTI) The Assam government has initiated preparatory measures to conduct a comprehensive caste census aimed at documenting and distinguishing the indigenous Muslim communities of the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

The indigenous Muslim communities of Assam have long been advocating for a caste-based census to assert their distinct socio-cultural identities, the chief minister posted on X.

'Communities such as the Goria, Moria, Deshi, Syed, and Jolha (Julha) Muslims of the Brahmaputra Valley, along with the Kiren and Maimal Muslims of the Barak Valley, have consistently maintained that while Islam is their religion, they also possess unique ethnic, linguistic, and cultural traits that clearly differentiate them from migrant-origin or non-indigenous Muslim populations', he said.

These communities have preserved distinct traditions, dialects, and historical narratives that are deeply rooted in Assam's civilizational heritage and cultural landscape.

In recognition of their long-standing demand, the Government of Assam has initiated preparatory measures to conduct a comprehensive caste census aimed at documenting and distinguishing these indigenous groups, the CM said.

'The proposed caste enumeration in the upcoming national census is expected to fulfil their decades-old aspiration for formal recognition of their independent identity—distinct from broader religious classifications and migratory groupings," he said.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) had taken a decision on April 30 that caste enumeration will be included in the next census exercise.

The Congress and other opposition parties have been demanding a nationwide caste census, making it a major election issue, and some states like Bihar, Telangana and Karnataka have conducted such surveys.

