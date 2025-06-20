Guwahati, Jun 20 (PTI) The Assam government is cracking the whip on tax evasion with raids in business establishments in different parts of the state leading to uncovering of tax suppression of around Rs 5.80 crore, official statements said on Friday.

The search and seizure operations were carried out in Barpeta Road, Jorhat and Tinsukia, the state's Finance (Taxation) department said in three separate statements issued for each of the raids.

"State GST department is gearing up to detect such unscrupulous dealers so that the revenue of the state is safeguarded. Search and seizure/arrest of such unscrupulous taxpayers will create deterrence for such activities and it will make them think twice before indulging in such activities," it said.

It maintained that it is a message to all taxpayers not to indulge in any malpractices, otherwise they will have to face the consequences.

In the search and seizure by officials of Barpeta Road Unit office of Commissionerate of State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) in the business premises M/s Apsara Beej Bhander on Thursday, evidence of physical stock differences with audited stocks was found.

On initial verification of the records, it was found that the taxpayer indulged in practice of sale suppression which resulted in evasion of tax amounting to Rs 15 lakh approximately.

"Verification is going on and the actual amount of evasion will be established after final verification," the statement regarding this raid said, adding that total suppression is estimated to be around Rs 3 crore taxable turnover.

In another operation by the Tinsukia unit of the SGST Commissionerate on the premises of Jain Marketeers, also on Thursday, evidence of misclassification of goods and nil SGST cash payment were found.

On initial verification of the records, it was found that the taxpayer indulged in practice of claiming ineligible ITC, resulting in evasion of tax amounting approximately to Rs 20 lakh.

Total suppression is estimated to be around Rs 80 lakh in this case.

In yet another search and seizure operation by the Assistant Commissioner of State Tax, Jorhat Unit of SGST Commissionerate on June 11 in the premises at Baruani Bat, Digambar Chowk, Kenduguri and Rajamaidam Road of the taxpayer M/s Dolly Glass and Décor, evidence of evasion of taxes in Eway Bills, Trading Accounts, sale register and in purchase register were detected.

Initial verification of the records revealed that the taxpayer indulged in the practice of suppression of sales turnover, which resulted in evasion of tax amounting to around Rs 2 crore.

During the interrogation of the proprietor of the firm, it transpired that he indulged in tax evasion through suppression of sales and purchases and total suppression is estimated to be around Rs 2 crore, the third statement said.

