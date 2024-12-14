Nagaon, Dec 14 (PTI) An inter-state cybercrime gang was busted with the arrest of five people in Nagaon district of Assam, police said on Saturday.

Following intelligence inputs, a team of the Juria police station arrested the accused on Friday night, Nagaon Additional Superintendent of Police Jayanta Barua told reporters here.

The gang was mostly involved in making fake Aadhaar cards apart from other financial crimes, he said.

Barua said that out of the five accused criminals, two each are from Assam and Uttar Pradesh, and one hails from Bihar.

"The investigation is underway to find more members of the gang and expose the complete network. We appeal to the public that don't let cybercrime go unnoticed," he added.

