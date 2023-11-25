Kaziranga (Assam) [India], November 25 (ANI): The three-day visit of dignitaries from France and South Africa to Assam, under the Indo-Pacific Park and Biodiversity Partnership, concluded on Friday at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

Assam and Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve showcased their biodiversity conservation measures to international experts under the Indo-French Park and Biodiversity Partnership.

Sonali Ghosh, Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve said, "The Parks and Biodiversity Partnership is a trilateral collaboration between the AFD (French Development Agency), ONFI (French Forest Service International) and the Assam Forest Department, under which the visit took place between November 22 to November 24."

The visit was formally inaugurated with a workshop on knowledge sharing on November 22, at Kaziranga.

The delegates were formally welcomed at the workshop by Sandeep Kumar, PCCF-Wildlife -cum-Chief Wildlife Warden and Project Director, Assam Project on Forest and Biodiversity Conservation-II (APFBC-II). M K Yadava, IFS, PCCF and HoFF, Assam, chaired the workshop and highlighted the extraordinary richness of biodiversity and forest wealth in Assam, and the state government's various initiatives to protect and conserve the same.

The workshop attendees included representatives from ONFI, the Centre de Cooperation Internationale en Recherche Agronomique pour le Developpement (CIRAD, France) and South African National Parks (SANparks), along with officers from the Rajasthan Forest Department, as part of the visiting delegation. Other senior officers from the Assam Forest Department and Divisional Forest Officers (DFO) from the various forest divisions also participated in the event.

"The workshop included three thematic round-table discussions, where the visiting experts shared knowledge and experience of wildlife conservation and its best practices in South Africa and Rajasthan, while forest officers from Assam shared their insights and ideas from the existing wildlife conservation measures implemented in Assam, including aspects of long-term monitoring, surveillance, and enforcement, and also on enhancing community engagement through initiatives like ecotourism," Sonali Ghosh said.

She also said that the next part of the program for the visiting delegates included field visits to various parts of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on November 23-24 where they interacted with the frontline staff of the tiger reserve and visited the various areas inside the park to experience its spectacular biodiversity.

"They were also given a demonstration of the various wildlife conservation measures adopted by the park management, including soil and moisture conservation, drone-based surveillance, camera trapping for wild animal population estimation, and land reclamation among others. The delegates also had an interaction session with the Notundanga Eco-Development Committee and visited the Choran Ahem or the community-based Karbi Ethnic Cuisine Center, as a successful example of livelihood enhancement measure supported by the park management. They also interacted with the women's forest frontline serving at various Anti-Poaching camps," Sonali Ghosh said.

On the final day, the delegates explored the contiguous landscape of Kaziranga, Nameri and Orang National Parks through waterways, and concluded their visit at the Bhomoraguri Inspection Bungalow.

Overall, the workshop and the field visits afterwards strengthened the partnership between India and France towards biodiversity conservation and the participants gained experience in various best practices such as policies promoting national parks, preventing poaching through enforcement, generating income for community livelihoods for long-term park management, involving local institutions in decision-making, and wildlife monitoring techniques. (ANI)

