Dispur (Assam) [India], September 24 (ANI): Assam recorded 371 new COVID-19 cases and 10 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin on Thursday.

Out of these 371 new cases, Kamrup reported 107 COVID-19 cases while Jorhat recorded 42 cases.

The cumulative cases of COVID-19 in Assam stands at 5,99,642. There are 3,339 active cases in the state.

As many as 5,827 people have succumbed to COVID so far.

555 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the recovery tally to 5,89,129.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.25 per cent.

Assam has conducted 2,32,14,867 COVID-19 tests so far. (ANI)

