Nokia licensee HMD Global recently launched a new smartphone under its G Series for the UK market. The affordable phone will sit alongside G10 and G20 under Nokia's budget-centric G-series. The key highlights of the Nokia G50 are a waterdrop-style display, triple rear cameras, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, and more. It's worth noting that the handset is exclusive to the UK market. Nokia C01 Plus Budget Phone Launched in India; Prices, Features and Specifications.

The Nokia G50 is priced at GBP 199.99, which is around Rs 20,100 for the lone 4GB + 64GB variant. The handset comes in two colours - Midnight Sun and Ocean Blue. The phone is available for sale in the UK market. The brand hasn't revealed any details or timeline if the phone will arrive in other markets like India.

Nokia G50 (Photo Credits: Nokia UK)

As far as specifications are concerned, the Nokia G50 sports a 6.82-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The onboard storage can be expanded further up to 512GB via a microSD card. It runs on Android 11 OS out-of-the-box.

For photography, the Nokia G50 comes equipped with a triple camera module at the back. It includes a 48MP primary sensor assisted by a 5MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it comes with an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls. The phone also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The phone gets a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

