Itel, the homegrown tech brand, has expanded its product offering by adding a new entry-level smartphone in India. The Itel A26 is priced at Rs 5,999 for the sole 2GB + 32GB variant. It comes in three colours - Light Purple, Deep Blue and Gradation Green. The brand is offering the budget handset with a 1-year warranty as well as a one-time screen replacement. Do note, this offer is valid up to 100 days since purchase.

Itel A26 Phone (Photo Credits: Itel)

As for specifications, the budget handset boasts a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 720x1,520 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone has a waterdrop-style notch housing a selfie camera. Under the hood, the phone gets a 1.4GHz chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, it comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 5MP primary lens accompanied by a VGA shooter. Upfront, it has a 2MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

Itel A26 Phone (Photo Credits: Itel)

It runs Android 10 (Go edition). The phone packs a 3,020mAh battery. The budget handset also comes with a Social Turbo feature allowing users to record WhatsApp calls, save statuses, as well as functions like call alerts and peek mode.

