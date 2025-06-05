Guwahati (Assam) [India] June 5 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday celebrated World Environment Day with various programs, including the launch of a portal to encourage people to plant trees in the name of their mothers. The initiative is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. CM Sarma informed that the government has distributed arms, ammunition, and vehicles to Forest protection personnel, ranges, and divisions.

While addressing the reporters, CM Sarma said, "Today, we are celebrating World Environment Day with many programs. We have launched a portal today to inspire people to plant a tree in the name of their mother. We have distributed arms and ammunition to our Forest protection forces personnel and also given vehicles for our ranges and divisions."

CM Sarma appealed to the people of Assam to participate in the tree plantation drive. "I appeal to the people of Assam to plant a tree in the name of their mother, inspired by our PM Narendra Modi," he said.

Regarding the case of Wajahat Khan, who filed a police complaint against Sharmishta Panoli, CM Sarma stated that the court of Assam has issued a warrant. However, he expressed doubts about the cooperation from the West Bengal Police.

CM Sarma said, "The court of Assam has issued a warrant. It all depends on cooperation from the West Bengal Police. Assam Police is camping in Bengal, I doubt whether or not they will cooperate with Assam Police." CM said.

Recently, the Calcutta High Court rejected the interim bail plea of Social media influencer Sharmishta Panoli, a 22-year-old law student from Pune. Panoli was arrested by Kolkata Police in Gurugram on Friday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with a video on Operation Sindoor. The Instagram clip was reportedly derogatory towards a particular religion.

However, Panoli had deleted the video and issued an apology on May 15.On Saturday, Panoli was produced before the Alipore Court in Kolkata, which remanded her in judicial custody for 14 days.

On the state flood situation, CM Sarma said that while the situation has improved, it is a temporary relief. "The situation has improved, and the people have started returning to their homes from the camps. This was the first wave, and Assam witnesses at least three waves. So, I think, this is temporary relief. I won't say that the situation has improved permanently.", CM Sarma added.

On Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Cachar district to take stock of the prevailing flood situation and emphasised that conserving wetlands in and around cities is one of the most effective ways to mitigate urban flooding.

CM Sarma underlined the environmental threat posed by the depletion of wetlands. He said that wetlands in and around Silchar, such as Malini Beel, Maheesha Beel, Rangirkhaal and Singerkhal present a vibrant ecosystem serving as natural reservoirs and protecting these wetlands would significantly help in managing urban floods in the town.

Acknowledging the efficacy of wetlands as natural drainage basins, the Chief Minister remarked that when wetlands are lost, the situation goes haywire. He added that the government is considering long-term policy measures to address the urban flood crisis sustainably.

CM Sarma, upon his arrival in Silchar town, visited six relief camps set up at the Government Boys' HS School, the Normal School, Kendriya Vidyalaya Silchar, Hiron Prova Sishu Mandir, Cosmic Market at Malini Beel and Ukil Bazar LP School. He interacted with the camp inmates to understand their concerns firsthand.

The Chief Minister directed District Commissioner Mridul Yadav to provide all essential relief materials to the camp inmates. He also instructed the administration to pay special attention to the needs of senior citizens, lactating mothers, and children, and to ensure 24/7 medical care and access to safe and clean drinking water. CM Sarma said that his government remains committed to ensuring timely assistance, rehabilitation, and support for all those affected by the current wave of floods. (ANI)

