Bengaluru, June 5: Tragically, 28-year-old Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) supporter Manjunath Irappa Kambar passed away from a heart attack on Tuesday night while the team was celebrating their IPL victory. After RCB defeated Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad, Kambar collapsed while dancing with friends at Sangolli Rayanna Circle in Avaradi village, Mudalagi taluk.

Kambar was immediately taken to a private hospital in the neighbouring city of Mahalingapur, but upon arrival, they pronounced him dead. He reportedly played a key role in planning the local celebrations, which included erecting a sizable LED screen for the crowd to watch the championship game. He reportedly worked a lot of overtime in the days before the event, frequently forgoing meals and sleep to make sure everything was ready. Bengaluru Stadium Stampede: Karnataka High Court Takes Suo Motu Notice of Chaos Outside Chinnaswamy, Hearing at 2:30 PM Today.

In addition to his passionate support for the RCB, Kambar founded the local cricket team known as the "Avaradi Warriors," which actively competed in village-level competitions. The community is shocked by his unexpected death. His six-month-old daughter and his pregnant wife survive him. Bengaluru Stampede: Overcrowding, Free Passes Among Causes Behind Chaos at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Say Police Sources After 11 Died During RCB IPL 2025 Victory Celebrations.

A devastating stampede broke out amid large crowds on June 4 during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL victory celebrations outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Eleven people lost their lives, and over fifty were injured in the chaos. Fans gathered to celebrate, and the crowd unexpectedly surged, causing confusion and panic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2025 01:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).