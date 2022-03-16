Sonapur, March 16: Assam Police seized drugs worth Rs 130 crores on Wednesday and arrested two youths who hail from Manipur.

Acting on a tip-off last night, the Crime Branch branch of the Assam Police in Sonapur, recovered the drugs in a truck at a toll gate. These drugs were brought from Manipur to Assam.

According to the police sources, the confiscated materials include 4.6 lakh Yaba tablets, 12 kg Methamphetamine and 1.5 kg Heroin. Gujarat: Police Seize Drugs, Liquor Worth Over Rs 600 Crore in Two Years.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma applauded the authorities and the police officials.

"#AssamAgainstDrugs Another major success by @assampolice. In a major op led by Bibekananda Das, ADCP East & Nabajit Nath, OC Sonapur, 4.6 lakh Yaba tablets, 12 kg Methamphetamine and 1.5 kg Heroin have been seized. Two accused apprehended. Good work! Keep it up @GuwahatiPol" tweeted the Chief Minister.

