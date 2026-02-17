Telangana Drug Bust: 3 Arrested for Peddling Ganja to Students Using Crowdfunded Money

Hyderabad, February 17: The Telangana Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) has arrested three individuals for peddling ganja to college students. The investigation revealed that students were reportedly crowdfunding through digital payment apps to purchase large quantities of the contraband in bulk. The operation, conducted in coordination with local police on Tuesday, February 17, led to the seizure of several kilograms of ganja intended for distribution across educational hubs in the state.

The arrests come as part of an intensified anti-narcotic drive targeting the "supply-and-demand" chain within premier educational institutions. Authorities noted that students were no longer just individual buyers but were pooling small amounts of money, often under the guise of shared expenses, to place larger orders with inter-state peddlers. This collective purchasing power allowed them to bypass local street dealers and source directly from larger suppliers, making detection more difficult for campus security. Hyderabad: Woman Techie Among 3 Arrested for Drug Peddling; LSD Blots, Hydroponic Ganja and 15 Grams of MDMA Seized.

Inter-State Supply Network Exposed

The three arrested peddlers have been identified as residents of neighbouring states who frequently traveled to Telangana to fulfill these "crowdfunded" orders. According to the police, the accused utilised the state's robust transport network to smuggle the contraband, often concealing it in regular luggage or using private vehicles to avoid suspicion at border checkpoints.

During the interrogation, the suspects admitted to being part of a larger network that monitors student demand near hostels and private coaching centers. They allegedly used encrypted messaging platforms to coordinate drop-off points, ensuring they never stayed in one location for more than a few minutes. Drug Party Raided in Hyderabad: 6 Techies Arrested for Consuming LSD Blots, Hash Oil and Alcohol at Birthday Party in Moinabad’s Farmhouse.

A key element of the bust was the tracking of digital transactions. Investigators found that students used UPI scanners and bank transfers to send money to "assistants" or facilitators, who then paid the suppliers. To avoid direct contact, the peddlers often employed a "dead drop" method, where the drugs were left at secluded spots near campuses and the location was shared via a photo or GPS coordinate once the payment was confirmed.

Police are now scrutinising the bank accounts and digital wallets associated with the suspects to identify the "facilitators" within the student community. "The move from individual abuse to organized crowdfunding is a serious concern," a senior EAGLE official stated, adding that educational institutions must monitor unusual financial activity among students.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2026 06:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).