New Delhi, February 16: Asserting that he remains within the "limit of the constitution" and acts for the "betterment of the Hindu community," Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's refusal to entertain petitions seeking action against him over a viral video. "Whenever I make a statement, it is according to the limit of the constitution, hence I don't fear," Sarma stated, maintaining that his advocacy for Assam has never trespassed on legal boundaries.

The Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, declined to hear the pleas seeking a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and an FIR against the Chief Minister. Instead, the court directed the petitioners—which included leaders from the CPI and CPI(M)—to approach the Gauhati High Court, requesting the jurisdictional court to expedite the hearing. Himanta Biswa Sarma Rifle Video Case: ‘No Reason to Entertain This Here,’ Says Supreme Court, Petitions Against Assam CM Sent to Gauhati High Court.

The legal challenge centered on an AI-generated video shared by the Assam BJP on February 7, which allegedly showed the Chief Minister targeting members of a specific community. The bench characterized the direct filing of such cases in the apex court as a "disturbing trend" of moving the court for political purposes during election cycles. ‘Poison Spread From Top’: Congress Slams BJP Over Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Purported Video Against Religious Minority.

‘Never Trespassed on the Constitutional Limit’

VIDEO | As the Supreme Court refused to entertain petitions seeking action against him over a viral video, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) says, "Whenever I make a statement, it is according to the limit of constitution, hence I don't fear, also whatever I speak, I… pic.twitter.com/8NjFBaNcg0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 16, 2026

Despite the controversy, Sarma reiterated that his remarks are driven by the interests of the state. The court, while relegating the matter to the High Court, urged all political parties to exercise restraint and adhere to constitutional morality as the state prepares for assembly polls.

