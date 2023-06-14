Karimganj (Assam) [India], June 14 (ANI): Karimganj Police seized over 95,000 bottles of cough syrup worth several crores of rupees and apprehended two persons in Assam's Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border, said the police on Wednesday.

According to the police, the apprehended accused have been identified as Bhabesh Kumar and Saminur Islam.

Also Read | Acid Attack in Andhra Pradesh: Unidentified Bike-Borne Persons Throw Acid on Woman in Eluru, Case Registered.

Pranab Mili, a police officer of the Churaibari police watch post said that police recovered and seized 95,360 bottles of cough syrup from three trucks.

Based on a tip-off, a team of Karimganj district police intercepted three trucks at the Churaibari area along the Assam-Tripura border.

Also Read | West Bengal Formation Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About the State Foundation Day.

"We have intercepted three trucks at the Churaibari check gate and recovered 95,360 bottles of cough syrup. We have also apprehended two persons. Further investigation is on," Pranab Mili said.

Earlier in May this year, Karimganj police apprehended three persons and seized 33,000 bottles of cough syrup worth around Rs 2 crore from a truck along the Assam-Tripura border, said the police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)