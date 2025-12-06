Cachar (Assam) [India], December 6 (ANI): Assam Police has recovered and seized 10,000 Yaba tablets worth Rs 3 crore from Cachar district, officials said. They also apprehended a person in connection with this case.

According to the Cachar district police, on the basis of reliable input, a raid was conducted at Berenga Pt3 area, Silchar on Friday by a police team of Cachar district police and apprehended one accused person namely, Nazmul Hq Mazumdar (23).

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, December 6, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

"During the search operation, the police team recovered 10000 numbers of Yaba tablets from his possession and accordingly seized the same in presence of independent witnesses. The value of the seized narcotics is about Rs 3 crore. A case has been registered and investigation is underway," Partha Protim Das, Senior Superintendent of Police of Cachar district police said.

On the other hand, Karbi Anglong district police on Friday seized 489 grams of heroin and apprehended a person.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, December 6, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

According to the Karbi Anglong district police, acting on specific input from a reliable source, a Bolero Neo coming from Langvoku side was intercepted at a special naka checkpoint on Langvoku Road, Men Rongphar village under Manja police station jurisdiction on Friday.

A thorough search led to the recovery of 39 soap boxes containing 489 grams of heroin. The driver was apprehended and necessary legal action initiated.

Earlier on December 3, in a major crackdown on cross-border narcotics smuggling, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Guwahati Zonal Unit has busted an international drug trafficking network operating along the Myanmar-Manipur-Assam axis and seized 6.149 kg of heroin in a swift riverine operation.

Acting on specific intelligence developed over a prolonged period, NCB officials tracked the movement of an illicit consignment transported through dense forest routes in Manipur and ferried on small motorboats along the Barak River to evade routine security checks, a release said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)