Guwahati, Sep 28 (PTI) Assam reported 12 more COVID-19 fatalities on Monday, pushing the death toll to 667, while 3,644 fresh cases raised the tally to 1,73,629, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The deaths were reported from Sivasagar, Golaghat, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Barpeta, Sonitpur, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts, he said.

"Very sad & anguished to inform that 12 more COVID-19 positive patients have succumbed to the disease... Every loss is painful. From the core of my heart, I offer my condolences to the bereaved families," Sarma said in a tweet.

The new cases include 563 infections from Kamrup Metropolitan district, 284 from Golaghat, 237 from Jorhat and 197 from Sonitpur, the minister said.

Assam now has 30,662 active cases, while 1,42,297 people have recovered from the disease, including 2,320 since Sunday.

On the higher number of tests, Sarma said in a separate tweet: "I am in awe of my team for having relentlessly done an incredible job-be it of containment, communication or tracing & tracking. Today itself, they carried out 1,20,228 tests. Next 2 days also, we'll conduct 1 lakh+ tests."

