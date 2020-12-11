Guwahati Dec 9 (PTI) Assam reported 146 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the tally to 2,14,165, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

A 60-year-old man from Dibrugarh who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 died, following which the toll rose to 998, he said.

Also Read | Farmers' Protest Against Farm Laws: Narendra Singh Tomar Urges Agitating Farmers to Continue Talks.

There are 3,516 active cases in the state at present.

Total 165 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged during the day. In all, 2,09,787 patients have recovered.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Martyrs of Assam Movement on Swahid Diwas 2020.

The state has tested total 55,40,330 samples for COVID-19, including 22,649 on Thursday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)