Guwahati, Mar 16 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,17,817 as 20 more people tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, while one fresh fatality pushed the death toll to 1,099, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

Of the 20 new cases, 10 were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district, Nagaon (4) and Tinsukia (3), it said.

Assam currently has 265 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,15,106 patients have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state currently is 98.76 per cent.

The state has so far tested 70,34,805 samples for COVID-19, including both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test.

Meanwhile, 23,272 people were administered COVID-19 vaccine on Monday taking the total number of beneficiaries to 5,68,176 so far.

A total of 1,173 people with comorbidities, 8,466 senior citizens and 8,608 health care workers and front-line workers received the first dose of vaccine on Monday.

Around 5,025 health care and front line workers also received the second dose of vaccine.

The cumulative total number of beneficiaries and health care workers who received the first dose of the vaccine so far in the state is 4,74,421 while 83,755 have received the second dose.

There were no cases of any Adverse Event Following Immunization (AEFI) reported on Monday.

