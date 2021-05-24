Guwahati, May 23 (PTI) Assam reported 3,563 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and 72 more deaths, as per official data.

There are 51,764 active cases in the state at present, according to the bulletin of the National Health Mission.

Assam has so far reported 3,69,183 cases and 2,739 deaths.

Kamrup Metro reported the highest of 11 deaths, followed by eight in Dibrugarh and six each in Golaghat, Jorhat and Kamrup Rural.

The number of COVID-positive patients who died due to other reasons is 1,347.

Kamrup Metro reported 624 new cases, 408 cases were detected in Dibrugarh, 310 in Tinsukia and 249 in Cachar.

The new cases were detected out of 62,722 tests conducted with the daily positivity rate being at 5.68 per cent.

The number of recovered patients discharged during the day is 5,785 and the total number of recoveries is 3,13,353.

In all, 37,52,471 doses of COVID vaccines have been administered in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)