Guwahati, Sept 2 (PTI) Assam on Thursday reported seven more COVID-19 deaths which took the toll to 5,677, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission.

The coronavirus caseload in the north-eastern state increased to 5,90,553 as 573 more people tested positive for the infection.

Three fresh COVID-19 fatalities were registered in Barpeta, and Baksa, Chirang, Golaghat, and Sivasagar reported one death each.

The current death rate is 0.96 per cent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying of other causes is 1,347.

Of the new cases, 157 were reported from Kamrup Metro, 60 in Golaghat, 40 in Jorhat, and 24 in Lakhimpur.

The new cases were detected out of 84,246 tests conducted on Thursday with the daily positivity rate at 0.66 per cent.

As many as 567 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,78,101.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 97.89 per cent.

Assam now has 5,428 active cases, the bulletin said.

The state has so far tested 2,18,38,238 samples for COVID-19.

Over 1.78 crore people have been inoculated, with 32,05,050 of them having received both doses.

