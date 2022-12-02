Dhalai (Tripura) [India], December 1 (ANI): In a major crackdown on drug traffickers, the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Tripura Police, seized 386 kgs of Marijuana and apprehended one person, as per the official press release from the Assam Rifles.

As per the press release, the Radhanagar Battalion of the 21 Sector of Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), seized 386 kgs of Marijuana worth Rs 1.5 crores from the Mungiakami police station area in the Dhalai district of Tripura.

"Based on credible information, a joint operation was launched by Radhanagar Battalion and Mungiakami PS. The team seized 386 kg of Marijuana worth Rs 1.5 crores and apprehended a driver named Mr Lalan Roy alongwith a vehicle," read the release by the Assam Rifles.

As per the statement, the individual, vehicle and the seized Marijuana was handed over to the Mungiakami police station.

Further investigation is underway."The Assam Rifles is committed towards a drug-free society", the press release added. (ANI)

