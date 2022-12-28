Kamrup (Assam) [India], December 28 (ANI): Two alleged snatchers were apprehended by the police in Assam's Kamrup district on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Kamrup district police, led by the additional superintendent of police (Headquarters), along with officer-in-charges of Kamalpur, Rangia and Koya police stations, apprehended the two snatchers and recovered weapons from their possession.

The police also recovered one 0.32 mm pistol with seven rounds of ammunition and one 0.22 mm pistol with nine rounds of ammunition.

Legal action has been initiated and further investigation is underway in the case, police said. (ANI)

