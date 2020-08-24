Guwahati, Aug 23 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 90,740 on Sunday as 1,272 more people tested positive for the infection, while eight more fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 242, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Kamrup Rural and Dibrugarh districts reported two fresh fatalities each, while one death each was registered in Karimganj, Nalbari, Baksa and Hojai districts, he said.

The 1,272 fresh infections include 280 in Kamrup Metropolitan district and 134 in Cachar.

The state has so far tested 19,72,149 samples for COVID-19, including 18,345 in the last 24 hours, the minister said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 22,854, while 67,641 people have recovered from the disease and three patients have migrated to other states.

Meanwhile, the state government said it has no objection to further restrictions to be imposed by the deputy commissioners of Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts of Barak Valley from August 26 to September 4 in their respective areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19, an order issued by Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna said.

The deputy commissioners, however, have to ensure compliance with all the directives issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, it added.

