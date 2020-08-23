Mumbai, August 23: A total revenue loss of Rs 2,255 crore has been clocked so far by the Western Railway, owing to the lockdown imposed to contain COVID-19. Considered as one of the most busiest sections of the Indian Railways, the earnings of Western Railway were grounded since third week of March after the outbreak of coronavirus. Railway Ministry Not to Pay Salaries to Rail Employees in 2020–21 Due to Financial Crunch? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here’s the Truth.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the rail body said it has suffered a revenue loss of Rs 339 crore due to the shutdown of suburban train services. In the Mumbai division alone, the state-run organisation has issued a cumulative refund of Rs 201 crore.

Update by ANI

"The total loss of revenue over Western Railway on account of Coronavirus has been above Rs 2,255 crores, which includes Rs 339 crores for suburban section and Rs 1,916 crore for non-suburban," the Western Railway statement said.

"In spite of this, Western Railway has ensured to refund Rs 417.97 crores, against the cancellation of tickets since 1st March, 2020 till 22nd Aug, 2020. In this refund amount, Mumbai division alone, has ensured refund of Rs 201 crores," it further added.

Railway operations across India were suspended from March 22 ahead of the total lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From May 1, special train services, tagged as "Shramik Special Trains", were started to ferry back the migrants who were returning to villages from the cities where they lost employment.

From mid-May, special AC trains were started on select-routes, and from June onwards special trains with non-AC coaches were also started. However, the regular passenger train services remain suspended as the threat from COVID-19 is yet to subside.

