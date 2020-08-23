Well, here is a potential crossover that no one saw coming. If reports are to be believed Tom Holland might be joining Fast and Furious 10. Whoa! As per a report by wegotthiscovered.com, the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor is in talks with Universal studio to join the already star-studded cast of the action franchise. It will be a great addition to have young blood on the cast. The movies need it. Sort of like Paul Walker in the first Fast and Furious movie. That fresh, naive vibe of a young man would add charisma. And, of course, Tom's global fanbase will fetch viewers for F&F. The Devil All The Time Trailer: Tom Holland, Sebastian Stan and Robert Pattinson's Next for Netflix is a Sinful Psychological Thriller (Watch Video).

Right now, Fast and Furious 9 is what the world awaits. It was one of the first big movies to be pulled from the release roster amid the coronavirus pandemic. While many movies maintained a 2020 release date despite a delay, F9 jumped to 2021. Ouch. Fast and Furious Films Have Destroyed More Than 1400 Cars, Says New Study.

The movie is spearheaded by Vin Diesel. Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson have also appeared in movies, and there is potential that they might reappear. Gal Gadot to Reunite with Vin Diesel in Fast & Furious 10 and also Have a Spin-off on her Character?

Tom will be next seen in the Netflix original film, The Devil All The Time, along with Sebastian Stan and Robert Pattinson. The trailer of the film looks freakishly good. Tom has also shot for Cherry, directed by Avengers: Endgame fame Anthony and Joe Russo. Joe has even said that Tom has delivered an Oscar-worthy performance in the film. "What he does to himself emotionally and physically is unbelievable," he told Comicbook.com. "We haven't seen an actor in a role like this in a while. The movie spans a decade, complemented by an epic performance. And one that I certainly hope will be in the Oscar conversation."

