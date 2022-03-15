New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Scores of youngsters belonging to Assam's Tai Ahom community held a protest at Jantar Mantar here on Tuesday, demanding its inclusion in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The protest was organised by the Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad, a prominent youth organisation from the community.

Diganta Tamuly, the general secretary of the organisation, claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised to grant ST status to the Tai-Ahom community before the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 as well as in 2019.

"But the promise is yet to be fulfilled. We have come to Delhi to demand immediate inclusion of our community in the list of Scheduled Tribes," Tamuly said.

He said the BJP had made the same promise before last year's Assam Assembly polls as well.

"We have been demanding grant of ST status to the community since 1995 and we will continue to press for it till our demand is fulfilled," Tamuly said.

