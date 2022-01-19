Prayagraj, January 19: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait has denied the reports of the Union extending support to any political party in the run-up to the assembly elections in five states.

Tikait, who arrived at Magh Mela to attend a three-day 'Chintan Shivir' of farmers at Parade Ground, on Tuesday, said, "We will not support anyone in this election."

His statement comes after BKU president Naresh Tikait had appealed for support for the Rashtriya Lok Dal-Samajwadi Party alliance in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. However, after a few hours of the meeting with BJP's Sanjeev Balyan in Sisauli, the BKU chief withdrew his statement and said that he is not supporting anyone.

In the farmers' 'Chintan Shivir', Rakesh Tikait said, they deliberated on the problems of the farmers. "Matters related to farmers and the organization were discussed in a three-day brainstorming session," Rakesh Tikait said. The BKU leader also expressed disappointment against the government claiming that promises were left unfulfilled.

"During the nationwide farmers' agitation, the government had promised to form a committee. That has not been done. In the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, several of our people were sent to jail and MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra is still on his post. This is a big issue. There are issues with the procurement of grains. These were the topics that were discussed," Rakesh Tikait said.

He also said that the "biggest victory" of the 13-months of farmers' agitation against (now repealed) three agricultural laws is that the political parties "now think about them."

