New Delhi, December 20: The Rouse Avenue court sought a reply from the CBI on the application of Christian Michel James. He has sought a release from custody. He claims that he has completed the maximum sentence and has been granted bail in CBI and ED cases. Special Judge (CBI) Sanjay Jindal, after hearing initial submissions by the counsel for accused Christian Michel James, sought a reply from the CBI. CBI is to file its reply on December 22.

During the hearing, advocate Aljo K Joseph submitted that the investigation has not been completed in the last 12 years. Christian Michel James has been in custody for the past seven years; the investigation into his involvment remains pending. Premier agencies are investigating the case. The court asked, "What do you want? Under what conditions can he be released from Jail?" AgustaWestland Case: Supreme Court Grants Bail to ‘Middleman’ Christian Michel James in INR 3,600 Crore VVIP Chopper Case.

Counsel for James said that it is the duty of the court that no person shall remain in custody after completion of the sentence in any case. During the hearing, James stated that he would participate in the trial if released from custody. Counsel for the accused also said that Christian Michel James was extradited to India in December 2018. He has already undergone the maximum sentence for the allegations against him.

On the other hand, Senior Advocate D. P. Singh, Special Public Prosecutor for the CBI, opposed the submissions and contended that the accused cannot be released, as there is apprehension that he may run away if released from custody. On this point, counsel for the accused recorded a statement that Christian Michel James will participate in the trial if released from custody. Tihar Refutes Christian Michel James Claim of Keeping Him With ‘Desperate Accused’.

James, a British national, has been granted bail by the Supreme Court and the High Court. The courts had imposed the condition of furnishing bail bonds of Rs. five lakh in each case and surrendering his passport. He has not furnished the bail bond, and his passport expired during the period of his custody in the case.

This is a case related to the Rs. 3,600 crore Augusta Westland helicopter deal, which was registered by CBI in 2013. It is alleged that in order to enable the supplier to get the bid, the flying height of the helicopter was reduced. It is alleged that in this deal Rs. 200 crore kickback was paid. Former Air Chief Marshal S P Tyagi is also one of the accused in the case.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)