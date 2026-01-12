New Delhi, January 12: In a high-stakes development for Tamil Nadu politics, Joseph Vijay, the actor-turned-politician and chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), underwent a rigorous seven-hour interrogation at the CBI headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. The probe centres on the tragic Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives in September 2025. While Vijay has been granted a temporary reprieve to return home for the Pongal festival, CBI sources have confirmed that his legal journey is far from over: he will be summoned again for further questioning at a later date.

"TVK Chief and actor Vijay will be called for questioning once again at a later date," CBI sources said. The legal team of TVK Chief and actor Vijay arrived at the CBI office earlier this evening, shortly before he left from the agency's office. Fans and supporters of Vijay continued to wait outside the CBI office while the interrogation was in progress. Speaking to ANI, a fan said, "I am from Madurai, but I work here. I left work and came here from my brother (Vijay). Karur stampede wasn't his mistake. Proper security wasn't provided there...I came here at 7 am, and I will be here until he comes out." Karur Stampede Case: TVK Leader Vijay Questioned by CBI in Delhi Over 41 Deaths During 2025 Campaign Event (Watch Video).

The CBI conducted a detailed line of questioning of Vijay as part of its probe into the Karur stampede case. The CBI's line of questioning focused heavily on the mechanics of the disaster and the timeline of events on September 27, 2025. The CBI took over the investigation from the Tamil Nadu Police in October last year following a Supreme Court order. Since then, the agency has been examining the circumstances surrounding the stampede at a political event in Karur.

One of the key issues under scrutiny was the "7-hour" discrepancy: Investigators are probing a massive delay between the scheduled start of the event and Vijay's actual arrival. They are examining if this wait caused the crowd to swell from an expected 10,000 to over 30,000 people, leading to a total loss of control. The agency also questioned whether party workers on the ground coordinated adequately with the local police and district administration, as the crowd reportedly grew from an estimated 10,000 people to around 30,000. Delays in Vijay's movement and his party workers' movement are being examined to assess their impact on crowd dynamics.

Investigators are scrutinising documents related to permissions sought for the event and are seeking clarity on who organised the Karur programme. Within the party, the CBI is examining the organisational structure to determine responsibility for planning and execution, including who decided to hold the event in Karur and when Vijay was informed. The agency is also scrutinising how Vijay's modified campaign vehicle moved through the dense gathering and whether its progress exacerbated the crush. Karur Stampede Case: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Chief Vijay To Appear Before CBI in Delhi on January 12.

Another focus area is whether Vijay's team conducted any prior risk assessment in coordination with the district administration, and whether basic arrangements, such as drinking water facilities and designated entry and exit points, were provided for the crowd. The movement of Vijay's modified caravan through the gathering is also under investigation, with the CBI examining how it passed through the dense crowd and whether there was adequate coordination with local police.

The agency is further probing when Vijay became aware of the stampede and the sequence of events that followed. Questions on the exact time of his arrival and departure from the venue are also part of the ongoing inquiry. Earlier, Vijay arrived in the national capital for questioning by the CBI in connection with the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives during a party campaign event in September last year. The CBI had earlier issued a notice to Vijay under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directing him to present himself for examination.

The notice was served earlier this month, with the summons dated January 6. The probe pertains to the stampede that occurred on September 27, 2025, during a TVK campaign programme in the Karur district of Tamil Nadu. According to TVK sources, Vijay travelled from Chennai to New Delhi on a chartered flight and is expected to visit the CBI headquarters later today to cooperate with the investigation. The Supreme Court had earlier transferred the investigation into the incident to the CBI. As part of the probe, the agency has already questioned several senior TVK functionaries in New Delhi. Party leaders have submitted video footage to investigators, alleging lapses by the Tamil Nadu government.

The CBI has also examined the campaign vehicle used by Vijay during the event, and the driver has been questioned as part of the ongoing investigation. The Karur stampede occurred during a massive political gathering, resulting in the deaths of 41 people and leaving several others injured. The incident triggered widespread public outrage and prompted judicial and legal scrutiny.

Earlier in December, the Tamil Nadu government had also filed its response (counter-affidavit) in the Supreme Court seeking directions to set aside its decision to order a CBI probe into the Karur stampede case. In its response, the TVK had claimed that the Tamil Nadu government's plea (counter-affidavit) lacks material facts and provides no valid reason to remove the jurisdiction of the CBI and the supervisory committee, constituted by the top court. TVK asserts that several statements in the State government's counter-affidavit are false and misleading. TVK added that such claims would hinder the ongoing investigation and its supervision.