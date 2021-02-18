Palghar, Feb 18 (PTI) The body of a 38-year-old auto- rickshaw driver was found in his vehicle on the busy Mumbai- Ahmedabad highway here in Maharashtra in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Some passersby spotted the body, having multiple wounds, on the highway in Manor area of Palghar district around 3 am and alerted the police, an official from Manor police station said.

The deceased, identified as Pundalik Patil, was a resident of Vasai area in the district, he said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and a case registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the official said.

