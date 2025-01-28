Chennai, Jan 28 (PTI) The Ordnance Clothing Factory (OCF) Avadi, a unit of TCL-DPSU, here, has executed its first defence export order to The Republic of Suriname on Tuesday, the leading state-of-the-art defence garment and armouring unit under Union Defence Ministry, said.

The military uniforms were offered by the Union Defence Ministry to Suriname to strengthen the mutual relationship between the two countries, an official release here said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Passenger Accidentally Hits Panic Button on Jodhpur-Bengaluru Flight 6E-603, Causes Chaos Among Crew and Authorities.

"The consignment has over 4,500 military uniforms worth Rs 1.71 crore which is being offered under the defence diplomacy fund to strengthen mutual ties between the two countries," it said, and added that the OCF was proud to execute its first Defence export order to The Republic of Suriname.

General Manager of OCF, Avadi, B S Reddy flagged off the first export consignment truck in the presence of M Jaya Singh, PRO (Defence) Chennai, and other OCF officers and employees.

Also Read | Tiger Death in Maharashtra:12 Tigers Died in State in Less Than Month; Forest Minister Ganesh Naik Directs Strict Measures.

The R&D section has initiated a new project for Future Soldier System which is an ambitious and visionary project that focuses on creating a comprehensive, integrated, and technologically advanced solution for the modern soldier.

The R&D also developed Ultra Weight Ballistic Helmet Threat Level IIIA and successfully trialed at NFSU, Gujarat. It weighs 0.9 kg compared to the 1.35 kg existing standard variant.

From its inception in 1961, the OCF supplied crores of defence uniforms, tents, parachutes and bullet-proof jackets and helmets to many defence and para-military forces.

The OCF's R&D has made remarkable progress in delivering armouring products like bomb suits and armored vehicle protection for Puducherry police, armored vehicle protection, bullet resistant jacket and bullet resistant vest for Tamil Nadu police, ballistic helmets to Uttarakhand police and DRDO Hyderabad.

It established 'in body' armouring and successfully developed/prototype items like BRJ Level – 6, Vehicle Armouring, fragment suit, full body protector, bomb blanket, bomb disposal suit, light-weight ballistic helmets and supplied to the customers.

It has tied-up with IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, CSIR Labs, AMPRI Bhopal & CECRI Karaikudi to develop modern defence equipment.

It may be recalled that OCF Avadi rendered services to the nation by supplying defence products to the troops during Indo-China war, 1962, India-Pakistan War-1971 and Kargil war-1999, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)