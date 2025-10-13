The FIFA World Cup 2026 is poised to be a landmark event in the history of international football. For the first time since, the world football tournament will see 48 teams, the first increase since the adoption of 32 sides back in 1998. The road to the FIFA World Cup 2026 has already begun, and nations across the globe are battling it out for a spot in the upcoming world football competition. With more teams adding to the upcoming 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup, there are greater qualification chances for countries worldwide. Up to 10 slots will be available for the African nations and up to nine for Asia, depending on the winners of the intercontinental play-offs. FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Erling Haaland Makes History With 50 International Goals As Norway Rout Israel 5–0.

The 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup will be hosted across the United States of America (USA), Mexico and Canada in June and July. The 23rd edition of the World Cup will be the biggest ever, with a total of 104 matches to be played across 16 host cities in three countries.

The opening match of the FIFA Men's World Cup 2026 will be hosted in Mexico's iconic stadium, Estadio Azteca, on June 11, 2026. The grand finale of the football world tournament will be hosted in New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026. On that note, readers can find out how many nations have booked their place for the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far. Mohammed Kudus Scores As Ghana Qualify for Fifth FIFA World Cup After 1–0 Victory Over Comoros.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualified Teams

Teams Date of Qualification USA Hosts Canada Hosts Mexico Hosts Japan 20 March 2025 New Zealand 24 March 2025 Islamic Republic of Iran 25 March 2025 Argentina 25 March 2025 Uzbekistan 5 June 2025 Republic of Korea 5 June 2025 Jordan 5 June 2025 Australia 10 June 2025 Brazil 10 June 2025 Ecuador 10 June 2025 Uruguay 4 September 2025 Colombia 4 September 2025 Paraguay 4 September 2025 Morocco 5 September 2025 Tunisia 8 September 2025 Egypt 8 October 2025 Algeria 9 October 2025 Ghana 12 October 2025

(List Updated Till 13th October 2025)

The Argentina national football team are the reigning champions of the FIFA World Cup 2025. Under the leadership of Lionel Messi, Argentina won the 2022 edition by defeating the France national football team in a thrilling final. The Brazil national football team has won the most titles with 5 championships since the inaugural edition in 1930.

