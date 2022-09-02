Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said that safety is paramount and while the primary responsibility is with the airlines, it is also with the regulators.

"I have given a detailed statement on the issue of technical snags and there are results of the actions we have taken. The importance of safety is paramount. Primarily the responsibility is with the airline and also with the regulators. Let me tell you very clearly that DGCA, as well as the ministry of civil aviation, lay full stress on two parameters - first is safety and the second is security - not in any order of preference. Both are equally important for which we have an ASP," Scindia said, referring to recent increase in incidents of snags and malfunctions across the various airlines.

Also Read | Bihar Panchayat Slaps Rs 5 Lakh Penalty on Youth for Raping Girl To Settle the Matter in Jamui.

The minister was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) in Pune.

"During Covid, there was no civil aviation activity, all the planes were grounded and the number of checks was much lower which amounted to around 1200 -1300. This year, we have instituted a very ambitious and very aggressive ASP (Annual Surveillance Plan) that is 3709 checks in FY 2022-23. As on date (July) we have completed roughly more than 1861 checks," he said.

Also Read | Odisha POCSO Court Judge Subash Kumar Bihari Dies by Suicide at His Official Residence in Cuttack.

The minister said that the civil aviation sector in India is a very vibrant.

"This is the sector that has seen tremendous participation by the private sector for the first time after almost 20 years. You see new entrants now. Generally, this is the sector which has been characterised by one firm closing or the second firm closing. For the first time, you have seen a new airline being born. Hopefully, by the end of this year or next year, you will see Jet being reborn in its new avatar." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)