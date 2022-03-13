Pune, Mar 13 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday inaugurated several civic works executed by NCP corporators in Pune and asked them to focus on development and people's issues instead of political mud-slinging.

Citing the path shown by yesteryear stalwart Yashwantrao Chavan, the deputy CM said people are not interested in allegations made by political parties.

"Chavan taught us how people on important posts must work for the people. As parties indulge in mud-slinging, people's issues are left behind. We should put an end to this and work for development," he said.

Queried on BJP workers protesting over the police recording the statement of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in connection with the illegal phone tapping case, he said everybody had the right to protest.

In a swipe at the BJP government at the Centre, the NCP leader said the rampant use of probe agencies to target leaders from other parties was not prevalent earlier.

