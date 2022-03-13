Mumbai, March 13: Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/Superintendent in Employees State Insurance Corporation.

Through this recruitment drive, ESIC is seeking to fill up 93 vacancies. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of ESIC at esic.nic.in. The last date to apply for the post is April 12. BPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For Assistant Town Planning Supervisor at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

How To Apply For ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of ESIC at esic.nic.in

Complete the registration process

Fill in the application

Upload the requested documents

Submit the application form

Pay Application fees

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Application Fee For ESIC SSO Recruitment 2022:

ESIC SSO application fee 2022 is Rs 500 for the general category candidates

Rs 250 for SC/ST/PWD/ Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates, and Ex-Servicemen category applicants.

As per the ESIC SSO PayScale, the 7th level pay scale will be applicable in accordance with the 7th Central Pay Commission. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of ESIC for more information and updates.

