Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): With the much-anticipated 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla on Monday, Ayodhya is set to make history.

The 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla is scheduled on Paush Shukla Kurma Dwadashi, Vikram Samvat 2080, which falls on Monday, January 22.

Also Read | Workers From Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Tamil Nadu Constitute Majority of Workforce From India in Middle East, Says Report.

The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16, 2024, Tuesday, following the classical traditions.

On January 16, the atonement ceremony, featuring a 'purifying bath' in the river Sarayu, was done by Anil Mishra, one of the trustees of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: 50 Musical Instruments To Play 'Mangal Dhvani' for Two Hours in Ram Temple.

The rituals included worship of Lord Vishnu, offering Panchgavya and ghee, along with Panchgavyaprashan. A 'Karmakuti Homa' was conducted to mark the 'Dashdaan'. The atonement ceremony was graced by Laxmikant Dixit, chief Acharya in charge of Pran Pratishtha.

The recitation of Valmiki Ramayana and Bhusundiramayana commenced in the run-up to the grand day and also began during the atonement ceremony.

On day 2, January 17, the events started with a 'Jalayatra', a procession carrying the idol of Ram Lalla via the river Sarayu in a Mangal Kalash to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

The third day began with Ganeshambika puja followed by around 15 different rituals including Varun puja, Chaturvedokta Punyahvachan, Vastu puja and Nandishraddha.

Day 4 started with Ganpati puja. The establishing of 'agni' manifested through 'Arnimanthan' in the 'Navkunds' was conducted among other pujas. A 'havan' was also performed along with a recitation of 'Veda' and Ramayana.

Rituals with sugar and fruits, along with daily prayers and Havan were carried out on the fifth day.

Day 6 will witness Havan and daily worship of the established deities and the divine bathing of the idol with sacred water from 114 Kalash and eventually laid to rest ahead of the grand Pran Pratishtha.

The final day will start with a morning puja followed by the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra', which is expected to start around 12.30 pm and end at 1 pm.

The intricate process involves 121 Acharyas overseeing the ceremony, with Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid as the chief coordinator and Laxmikant Dixit of Kashi as the Chief Acharya.

Seven adhivas will contribute to the spiritual sanctification, as per the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

The ceremony will witness the esteemed presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries.

Over 150 traditions and more than 50 tribal communities will converge at the Shri Ram Temple, creating a unique and diverse assembly.

This marks a historic moment with the participation of residents from mountains, forests, coastal areas, islands, and more.

The event transcends religious boundaries, bringing together followers of Shaiva, Vaishnav, Shakta, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, and various other traditions. A true amalgamation of diverse cultural and spiritual practices, the Kshetra trust mentioned.

Post the Pran Pratistha program, dignitaries will be granted darshan, spreading a sense of enthusiasm not only in Ayodhya but across the country.

The ceremony has garnered attention with people contributing gifts from different states, including water, soil, gold, silver, gems, clothes, jewellery, huge bells, drums, and aroma/fragrance items,

The most notable among them were the Bhaars (gifts sent at the time of setting up a daughter's house) sent from Goddess Sita's maternal homes at Janakpur in Nepal and Sitamarhi in Bihar, symbolizing a connection across borders, and a resolution to celebrate this divine consecration with fervour across the nation.

Earlier, on Friday, January 19, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

Several purported images of the idol, with the eyes uncovered, went viral on social media platforms.

However, Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, claimed the viral images were not of real idols.

"As per our beliefs, the eyes of the idol cannot be revealed before the 'Pran Pratishtha' is completed. The images showing the eyes are not of the real idol. All procedures and rituals will be conducted as per our scriptures and beliefs. The eyes of Ram Lalla will not be revealed till the 'Pran Pratishtha' has been done," the seer said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)