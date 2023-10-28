Badrinath (Uttarakhand) [India], October 28 (ANI): Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee said that on October 28, the doors of Shri Badrinath Dham and other temples were closed at 4 PM, when the Sutak period of the lunar eclipse began.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Ashwini Purnima and ahead of the lunar eclipse, devotees at Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri were seen taking a dip of faith in the Ganges.

Also Read | Surat Mass Suicide: Facing 'Financial Difficulties', Seven Members of Businessman's Family Die by Suicide in Gujarat (Watch Video).

One of the devotees at Har Ki Pauri told ANI, "Today is lunar eclipse (Chandragrahan) and this is considered to be an auspicious day to take a bath in river Ganga and we have come from Odisha for this purpose. We felt really good and peaceful after coming over here."

As per Hindu beliefs, there is no bathing, charity or worship of any kind during the lunar eclipse and the temples are also closed as well.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Two arrested for Robbing, Killing 57-Year-Old Woman in Palghar.

During a lunar eclipse, it is typically advised to stay inside and refrain from beginning any new projects or activities. Pregnant women are strictly forbidden from going outside during a lunar eclipse, cutting or sewing any fabric, carrying sharp tools like scissors or blades, or using knives, among other activities that could harm the unborn child. As per belief, people avoid consuming food. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)