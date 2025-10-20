New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): 'Bahipujan' was performed at the Swaminarayan Akshardham temple in the national capital on Monday on the occasion of Diwali.

Dr Madhvi Gohel, a member of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, said India is a land of festivals and each such occasion has its own significance.

"Today, the grand festival of Diwali is being celebrated here. Today, with the intention of wishing the traders profit and prosperity in their business and receiving auspicious blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, Bahipujan was also performed," Madhvi Gohel told ANI.

"India is the only country in the world that is known as the land of festivals. Each festival has its own speciality and religious significance. One such festival is Diwali. Diwali means the festival of lights. This festival symbolises light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and truth over falsehood. On this day, Lord Shri Ram returned to Ayodhya after completing 14 years of exile. To welcome him, the people of Ayodhya illuminated the entire city by lighting lamps. The festival of Diwali has been celebrated ever since," she added.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali festival is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.

The fourth day of Diwali festvial is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day marks the 'Bhai Dooj' festival. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. (ANI)

