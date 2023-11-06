Jaipur, November 6: Ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly Elections, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) released another list of 26 candidates on Sunday. State President Bhagwan Singh Baba declared the names of candidates.

The list includes Bharti Thakur, Vijay Kilaniya, Ramprasad Mehra, Premnath Sapera, Neha Sharma, Diwan Chand, Hemkaran, Dinesh Bairwa, Jagdish Mehra, Vadarka Prasad Meena, Mahendra Singh Chahar, Ashok Bairwa, Mularam Parmar, Banwari Lal Sharma, Gulab Nabi, Daulat Ram Jatav, Hasan Raza, Dharampal Singh Jadaun, Kailash Raj Saini, Tulsidas Chintamani, Gopiram Meena, Ashok Sharma, Anuj Bairwa, Sita Devi, Maganlal Meena and Dharamsingh Dhanka.

BSP had on Saturday announced another list of 43 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan elections, which appear to be a closely contested battle between the Congress and the BJP.

The list of candidates includes Saroj Meghwal from Jaitaran, Rajendra Singh from Sursagar, Sunita from Jodhpur and Parmanand from Sriganganagar. Previously on October 29, the BSP announced the names of candidates for five seats in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections.

The list of candidates includes Mahendra Bhadu from Suratgarh, Jaspreet Kaur from Raisinghnagar, Tarusha Parashar from Hawa Mahal Assembly, Dwarika Prasad from Lalsot and Brahm Singh Gurjar from Sawai Madhopur.

On October 27, BSP released a list of 20 candidates, in which the party fielded Babu Lal Salvi from Nathdwara against Assembly Speaker and veteran Congress leader CP Joshi. Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: BJP Releases Sixth List of Candidates for Vidhan Sabha Polls.

The polls for the 200-member assembly are to be held on November 25, and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member house. Ashok Gehlot came to power with the support of BSP MLAs and independents.

