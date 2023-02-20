Pune, Feb 20 (PTI) No claim will be laid on any party property post the Election Commission decision on the real Shiv Sena as "we are heirs of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology and have no temptations", Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said here on Monday.

Those who were tempted by property and wealth took the wrong step in 2019, he said in an apparent reference to Uddhav Thackeray breaking the Shiv Sena's alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party post the Assembly poll results over the sharing of the chief ministerial tenure.

Thackeray had aligned with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which ruled till June last year.

"The Election Commission took the decision on the Shiv Sena name and bow and arrow symbol as per rules, and the office in the 'vidhimandal' (Legislature complex) is of the Shiv Sena. As far as property is concerned, we have no temptations," he said.

"We do not want to stake claim on any property, the thoughts of Balasaheb Thackeray are our property," he added.

Asked about cases being registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut over an alleged derogatory remark and if he would be arrested, Shinde said, "It is the work of the government to ensure law and order is maintained. If anyone tries to disturb law and order, legal action will be taken against him, irrespective of whether the person is big or small."

He, however, said his government will not "misuse power", adding "our deputy CM (Devendra Fadnavis who also holds the home portfolio) has good experience in maintaining law and order".

He also expressed confidence the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will win the Kasba bypoll, scheduled for February 26.

