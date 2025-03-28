Ballia(UP), Mar 28 (PTI) The 20-year-old woman who was found hanging from a tree here with her hands tied behind her back died by suicide after watching a YouTube video after her boyfriend blocked her number as her wedding was fixed with another man, police claimed on Friday, even as her family alleged murder.

Also Read | Fake Paneer Used in Pizza, Burger? McDonald's and Domino's Refute Allegations After Influencer Apple Tiwari's Iodine Tincture Test Video Sparks Concerns.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Omveer Singh said the girl killed herself after watching a YouTube video.

"She was distressed after her boyfriend blocked her mobile number while her marriage with another man was scheduled for April 25," he said.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time Today for 27th Roza of Ramzan on March 28 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

The woman was found hanging six feet above the ground from a jamun tree in a village in the Nagra area, with her hands tied behind her back, the police had said.

Singh said that the woman had watched a video on how to commit suicide on YouTube before killing herself.

Post-mortem findings, electronic evidence including call recordings, and physical evidence, support the suicide theory, he further claimed.

“Technical evidence does not strongly implicate those initially suspected. So far, all findings point towards suicide, though the investigation is still ongoing,” SP Singh added.

However, the woman's brother rejected the police's claim, alleging she was brutalized and murdered by four people from her village before being hanged from the tree.

Meanwhile, a 12-member delegation from the Samajwadi Party (SP) Mahila Sabha, led by district president Kanchan Bharti, met the victim's family and demanded justice.

The SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and the Uttar Pradesh Congress criticized the Yogi Adityanath government over the incident, alleging a failure to protect women.

Police have registered a case against four people from the woman's village based on the complaint lodged by her family, which initially alleged murder.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)