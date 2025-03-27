Mumbai, March 27: Marking the 27th day of Ramadan 2025, Indian Muslims will continue their fast on Friday, March 28. As a key religious duty, Islam necessitates that healthy adult Muslims fast from dawn to dusk during Ramadan or Ramzan. This entails partaking in Sehri or Suhoor early in the morning before sunrise and Iftar at sunset. If you are looking for Sehri and Iftar time on March 28, you have come at a right place. Scroll down to know Sehri time and Iftar time for 27th Roza on March 28 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad and other Indian cities.

To prepare for the day's fast during Ramzan, Muslims eat Sehri before sunrise, specifically before the Fajar prayer. Conversely, they break their fast at sunset, consuming Iftar at the Maghrib prayer's Azan. The fast itself entails abstaining from food and drink between these two meals. Ramadan 2025 Fasting Rules: Is Smoking Allowed While Fasting? Does Period Break Your Fast? List of Actions Than Can Invalidate Ramzan Fast.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on March 28 (27th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:22 AM

Iftar Time 6:52 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on March 28 (27th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:56 AM

Iftar Time 6:39 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on March 28 (27th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:43 AM

Iftar Time 6:23 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on March 28 (27th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:17 AM

Iftar Time 5:51 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on March 28 (27th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:05 AM

Iftar Time 6:42 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Pune on March 28 (27th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:19 AM

Iftar Time 6:51 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bengaluru on March 28 (27th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:07 AM

Iftar Time 6:35 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Chennai on March 28 (27th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:57 AM

Iftar Time 6:21 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on March 28 (27th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:03 AM

Iftar Time 6:46 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Bhopal on March 28 (27th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:00 AM

Iftar Time 6:38 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on March 28 (27th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:58 AM

Iftar Time 6:55 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Patna on March 28 (27th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:27 AM

Iftar Time 6:06 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Guwahati on March 28 (27th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:00 AM

Iftar Time 5:40 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kochi on March 28 (27th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:14 AM

Iftar Time 6:36 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Ahmedabad on March 28 (27th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 5:20 AM

Iftar Time 6:55 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Noida on March 28 (27th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:55 AM

Iftar Time 6:39 PM

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Gurugram on March 28 (27th Roza):

Sehri (Last Time) 4:57 AM

Iftar Time 6:40 PM

While Ramadan fasting is a core religious obligation, exemptions exist for specific groups: minors, the ill, travelers, and menstruating or pregnant women. Individuals with health-related fasting limitations can make up the missed days subsequently. The purpose of this mandatory fasting is to foster self-restraint and discipline among Muslims. Ramadan 2025 Dos and Don'ts: What Are 5 Things Not Allowed in Ramadan? Everything To Know for a Fulfilling Roza Fasting Experience.

The holy month of Ramzan, the ninth in the Islamic calendar, is frequently mistaken for a festival. It is, in fact, a period of deep spiritual importance to Muslims, as they believe it was during this time that the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad. The end of Ramadan is then marked by the celebratory occasion of Eid Ul Fitr or Eid al-Fitr, observed on the first day of Shawwal month.

