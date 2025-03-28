Mumbai, March 28: Is the paneer used in popular fast food chains like McDonald’s and Domino’s fake? A recent video by influencer Apple Tiwari has ignited a wave of concern after she conducted an iodine tincture test on paneer-based dishes from these outlets, claiming the results indicated adulteration. However, both McDonald’s and Domino’s have swiftly refuted these allegations, arguing that the iodine reaction was due to the coating on the paneer, not the paneer itself.

In her now-deleted video, Apple Tiwari used an iodine tincture to test the paneer in Domino’s Paneer Makhani Pizza, McDonald’s McSpicy Paneer Burger, and Burger King’s Paneer King Melt. After washing and drying the paneer, she applied iodine to the pieces, which turned blue-black, a reaction typically associated with starch. Tiwari claimed this color change indicated the presence of fake paneer, which she warned her followers could be harmful to health. Her video quickly went viral, prompting widespread concerns about food quality at these fast food chains. McDonald’s Confirms E Coli Outbreak Contained, To Bring Back Quarter Pounders Next Week.

McDonald’s Debunks ‘Fake Paneer’ Claim With Own Test Video

However, both McDonald’s and Domino’s were quick to address the issue, providing clarifications through official statements. McDonald’s released a video of their own, showing that raw paneer, when subjected to the iodine test, did not turn blue, thus asserting that the paneer used in their products is 100% dairy-based. The company explained in their video that the iodine reaction in Tiwari’s test was likely due to the coating process on the fried patties, which could contain starch, not the paneer itself. They further emphasised that the paneer in their products comes from FSSAI-licensed suppliers and adheres to stringent quality standards. What Is Analogue Paneer That Zomato Sells to Restaurants? How Can You Test if Paneer Is Real or Fake?

Domino’s also refuted the claims in a detailed statement, clarifying that iodine tests on finished, coated products are misleading and not a valid method to assess paneer quality. The company explained that the coating process, which involves starch and dough, could cause the iodine reaction, but it does not reflect the quality of the paneer used. They went further to address the misinformation, stating that they were exploring legal action against Tiwari for misleading the public.

