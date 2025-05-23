Dibrugarh (Assam), May 23 (PTI) Normal life was affected in Duliajan town in Assam's Dibrugarh district on Friday due to a 12-hour bandh called by several organisations.

The bodies demanded action against proprietors of a petrol pump involved in a recent row with former student leader Sankar Jyoti Baruah, and against police personnel for handcuffing Baruah while producing him before a court earlier this week.

Several bandh supporters, including leaders of regional outfit Bir Lachit Sena, were detained in Dibrugarh and other eastern districts during the bandh, officials said.

No untoward incident, however, was reported, they said.

Several private educational institutions and business establishments remained closed in Duliajan, although government offices and institutions were open, police said.

The dawn-to-dusk Duliajan bandh was called by several local student, youth and regional organisations, including Bir Lachit Sena.

Among the demands by the groups was action against the police personnel who had handcuffed Baruah while he was being produced in the court earlier this week.

They also sought action against owners of a petrol pump in Duliajan for alleged misconduct, besides other demands.

Former AASU general secretary Baruah was arrested on Monday for alleged physical assault at the petrol pump.

Last year, Baruah had resigned as the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) general secretary amid controversy surrounding his personal life and allegations of sexual harassment of a law student.

Bandh supporters of different organisations were detained by police from different parts of Dibrugarh and Sivasagar districts since Friday morning, officials said.

Bir Lachit Sena central administrative secretary Shrinkhal Chaliha and senior leader Harkumar Gogoi, among others, have also been detained while en route to Duliajan, they said.

Chaliha was served a legal notice by the officer-in-charge of Duliajan police station on Thursday to call off the bandh, failing which legal action would be taken against him.

Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi condemned the police action against Chaliha and demanded his immediate release.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president and former AASU leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi also demanded the release of Chaliha, terming the action against the Bir Lachit Sena leader and others an attempt to stifle democratic voices.

