Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav, recently released from Tihar Jail on interim bail, spoke emotionally about the unwavering support of his wife, Radha Yadav, during his ongoing legal challenges. The veteran comedian, known for his roles in Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Phir Hera Pheri, credited his wife for maintaining family stability while he faced a high-profile debt case. Rajpal Yadav Reflects on His Nearly 30-Year-Long Journey in Indian Cinema, Says ‘Grateful to All From My Heart’ (Watch Video)

Rajpal Yadav Gets Relief in Loan Case

"Even if I take birth multiple times, I won’t be able to repay her debt," Yadav told News18 Showsha during a family gathering in his hometown. "She has held the entire family together and supported me through everything." The actor’s legal troubles stem from a 2010 loan of INR 5 crore borrowed from Murli Projects Pvt Ltd to fund his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. Following the film's commercial failure, the debt escalated to approximately INR 9 crore due to interest and penalties. In early February 2026, the Delhi High Court ordered Yadav to surrender at Tihar Jail after he failed to meet repeated repayment deadlines and court-mandated undertakings. He served 11 days of a six-month sentence before the court granted him interim relief.

Rajpal Yadav Gets Interim Bail

On February 16, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma granted Yadav interim bail until March 18, 2026. The suspension of his sentence was approved after the actor deposited INR 1.5 crore with the court and sought leave to attend his niece's wedding in Shahjahanpur. While out on bail, Yadav has been seen participating in wedding festivities, though he remains cautious about discussing the specifics of his case. "The matter is sub judice, so I won’t say much right now," he stated. "Soon, along with my legal team, I will present my full side with all evidence and facts in front of the media."

Sonu Sood, Suniel Shetty Back Rajpal Yadav

Since his surrender, several figures within the film industry, including Sonu Sood and Suniel Shetty, have publicly expressed support for the actor. While rumours circulated regarding specific stars paying off his debts, Radha Yadav clarified that while the fraternity has been supportive, they are navigating the resolution "one step at a time." Rajpal Yadav Celebrates Niece’s Mehendi After Release From Tihar Jail on Interim Bail in INR 9 Crore Case (Watch Video)

Rajpal Yadav’s Film Line-Up

Despite the legal hurdle, Yadav’s professional calendar remains active. He is slated to appear in several high-profile upcoming films, including Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar and Welcome to the Jungle, an ensemble comedy helmed by Ahmed Khan. He is also set to feature in an untitled project alongside Pankaj Tripathi. Meanwhile, the next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 18, when the court will review the status of the remaining dues.

