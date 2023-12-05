Bareilly (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) A Bangladeshi woman, who had been living illegally in this district for the last 35 years, was arrested here, police said on Tuesday.

Anita Devi (55) hails from Bedi Narayanpur Najharan village in Sarsa, Yeshore, Bangladesh. She had been as the wife of a man named Mangal Sen in Udaipur village in Bareilly. One of her relatives living in Bangladesh is ill and she had applied for a passport to go to meet him, police said.

When the police reached the village to investigate the application, it came to light that the woman was a Bangladeshi and had been staying in India illegally. After that a case was registered on Monday and she was arrested, they said.

According to a police official , teams of intelligence agencies have also reached the village and investigations have started.

The call details of the mobile phones of the woman's family members are being scrutinized to find out the others with whom she had been in contact in Bangladesh, the official said.

When Anita Devi was aged 20, she came to India from Bangladesh to work as domestic help. A person who facilitated entry of labourers to India had brought her from across the border. While wandering from Uttarakhand, she reached Bareilly where she met Mangal Sen, a resident of Udaipur, while working as a labourer in a factory.

Both of them got married. The couple have three sons and two daughters.

Mangal Sen works as a labourer in and around the village.

